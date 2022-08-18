Watch Now
Driver of vehicle that fell from St. Thomas Midtown parking garage dies from her injuries

Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman whose truck crashed from the fourth floor of a hospital parking garage has died from her injuries.

On August 10, Patsy Pinckard was driving her Toyota Tacoma in a St. Thomas Midtown parking garage when Metro police say she "miscalculated the distance" as she pulled into a parking spot. The truck went through the cable barrier and fell from the fourth-floor deck. Metro police said there were no signs of impairment.

Pinckard was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, but she died on Thursday morning. She was 73 years old.

