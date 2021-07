MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet community service officer and a driver were injured in a crash while trying to help another driver on Interstate 40 West.

Mt. Juliet Police responded to the crash on I-40W near mile marker 226.

They say the officer and another driver were helping a disabled motorist and wrecker when a MPD emergency response vehicle was hit.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.