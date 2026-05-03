Drivers in Davidson and Sumner counties: Long Hollow Pike bridge demolition to bring overnight lane closures

DAVIDSON/SUMNER COUNTIES, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Davidson and Sumner counties should prepare for overnight traffic impacts this week as crews begin demolishing the Long Hollow Pike bridge.

According to TDOT, State Route 174 (Long Hollow Pike) will see multiple lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, May 7.