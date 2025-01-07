Drivers urged to prepare and drive cautiously ahead of more winter weather

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — As snow and ice settle over the region, Middle Tennesseans are facing treacherous road conditions. Many drivers learned that on Monday night as vehicles slid across slick roads.

With more snowflakes expected in the coming days, Harpeth True Value Hardware in Franklin is seeing a surge in business.

“Our staple items such as ice melt for driveways, snow shovels, and things of that nature,” said George Clapper, manager of Harpeth True Value Hardware.

Clapper said many customers are also purchasing supplies to keep in their vehicles for emergencies, because every time you get behind the wheel with the chance of slick roads, you could end up in an accident.

If you find yourself stuck waiting for help, having the right items in your car can keep you safe and warm.

Franklin Police Department pfficer Jared Anderson emphasized the importance of being prepared for delays caused by accidents.

“Whether it’s warm clothes or blankets, food and water, or other ways to charge maybe a cellphone to call for help,” Officer Anderson said.

Monday evening proved challenging for the Franklin Police Department, with officers responding to several crashes due to icy roads.

“Every couple of minutes there was another one,” Officer Anderson said. “In fact, so many it was so difficult for us to handle them all.”

While officers were able to assist in a timely manner, it may not always be the case.

“You have to be ready to be by yourself for an unknown amount of time and give emergency responders the chance to prioritize what’s going on until they can get to you,” Officer Anderson said.

Clapper hopes drivers stay off the roads if conditions become hazardous, but if you must get out be safe.

“I wish people would slow down and take their time when driving,” Clapper said.

Police recommend keeping the following winter emergency kit in your vehicle:

A snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper

Abrasive material like sand or kitty litter to help if your vehicle gets stuck

Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares or markers

A first aid kit, including a tourniquet

Blankets for warmth

A charged cellphone, water, food, and necessary medications

Officers said to stay in your car after a crash if you’re around a lot of traffic. Call 911 for help.

Other vehicles could spin out, crash, and hit you.

