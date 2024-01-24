Watch Now
News

Actions

Drop your ring in the snow last week? We know the guy who found it!

Did you lose a ring? This East Nashville man is trying to help!
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 12:22:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You have heard the expression finding a needle in a haystack, but what about finding gold in the snow?

On January 20th around 12:00 p.m., Matt Tapia spotted a gold ring in East Nashville near the library and Hunters Station.

The ring has a recognizable pattern and looks like it could be a wedding band.

"Least I could do is collect it before somebody else didn't and try to find its rightful owner," Tapia said.

He said there is something specific on the ring that the owner can identify to get it back.

If you think this is yours, reach out to Cole Johnson on Facebook.


Amy recommends:

Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability

"Forrest Sanders introduces us to a woman named Hope, who had an incredible journey from Africa to Nashville. She spent time in the snow this week making memories for others and sharing that nothing can hold you back."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather