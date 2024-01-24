Drop your ring in the snow last week? We know the guy who found it!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You have heard the expression finding a needle in a haystack, but what about finding gold in the snow?

On January 20th around 12:00 p.m., Matt Tapia spotted a gold ring in East Nashville near the library and Hunters Station.

The ring has a recognizable pattern and looks like it could be a wedding band.

"Least I could do is collect it before somebody else didn't and try to find its rightful owner," Tapia said.

He said there is something specific on the ring that the owner can identify to get it back.

If you think this is yours, reach out to Cole Johnson on Facebook.