Drugs and false id cards seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after he was caught with methamphetamine and false driver's licenses at the Nashville International Airport.

Officials were working with K-89 Havoc on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m. when a Southwest Airlines flight arrived in Nashville from Houston, Texas.

K-9 Havoc inspected the luggage entering BNA from the Southwest flight.

K-9 havoc identified a black suitcase with a bag tag on it belonging to Michael Ha. Ha removed the bag from a bag belt and began leaving the airport.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Officials arrested Ha and he was positively identified with a California driver's license.

Investigators searched Ha's luggage and backpack and discovered 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three fraudulent California driver's licenses and two fraud debit cards.