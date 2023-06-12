'Drummers really respect him': Nashville SC fan killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club super-fan Ben Cowherd is being remembered for drumming his heart out at games after he was killed in a crash.

Nashville Roadies President Stephen Robinson said they lost one of their own.

"For me leading the chants, it’s going to be extremely tough for me to look up and see that empty spot the entire match," Robinson said. "Ben was just the best of us when it comes to people."

He died when his motorcycle was hit by a car making a left turn at the Thompson Lane and Nolensville Pike intersection. Police charged 19-year-old Carlos Paz for driving without a license and no insurance. There were no signs of impairment according to police.

Metro Nashville Police Department Carlos Paz

“Saturday’s going to be extremely tough for us. I know that we’re going to have an empty drum where he would normally set up with a memorial,” Robinson said.

The Roadies Ben Cowherd



His presence will be impossible to match.

"A lot of our drummers really respect him, and it’s going to be different in there on match days without Ben being there," Robinson said.

Ben was also a well-known sound technician in the music community.

"He was an expert at his crafts, really took it to heart. He took a lot of people under his wing drumming and setting up cadences in the supporter section," Robinson said.

"I also know that Ben would want me to celebrate his life, so we’re going to be loud on Saturday," Robinson said. "The team is going to go out and perform for Ben.”

In lieu of flowers, Ben's family is asking for donations to Kickin' it 615. The non-profit makes soccer accessible to the less fortunate.

