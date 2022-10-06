Dry conditions prompt immediate burn ban in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A burn ban has been issued in the City of Dickson as of October 6.

This comes as dry conditions continue to hit Middle Tennessee. The ban is on all outdoor burning effective immediately until the area receives significant rainfall.

“With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don’t believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning,” Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said. “The fire department will not issue any burn permits or sanction any outdoor burning until we see a good, prolonged, soaking rain that will reduce the risk.”

The ban applies to burning within the city limits and includes any outdoor fires, including the burning of leaves, brush, debris, trash, campfires, bonfires and even screened barrels within the boundaries of the City of Dickson.

“Right now conditions are bad enough that the smallest ember can start a grass fire that could threaten structures and lives,” Street said. “We also urge residents to be extremely careful discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials.”