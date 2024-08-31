Dry spell hits Middle Tennessee business hard because of the Harpeth River's low water levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ongoing dry spell has caused significant problems for people who enjoy the outdoors. Several bodies of water, including the Harpeth River, have dried up or reached extremely low levels.

“The Harpeth River is extremely low right now,” said Andy Zimmerman, co-owner of Broken Paddle Outfitters.

Labor Day weekend is usually a busy time for Broken Paddle Outfitters in Bellevue, but this year has been different.

“We are closed due to low water. We haven’t had significant rain in a while,” Zimmerman said. This forced the company to cancel all reservations for the weekend, resulting in a significant financial loss.

“It’s heartbreaking because people have Labor Day plans and they want to be out on the river,” Zimmerman said. “I have to make the calls the day before and let them know to make other plans.”

The low water levels also pose a risk to equipment and can extend trips down the river, turning what should be a relaxing float into a hike.

“When you put people in the water and they ask you which way the river flows, you know it’s low,” Zimmerman said.

This year has been challenging for Broken Paddle Outfitters, with the business closing several times due to fluctuating water levels.

The dry conditions have come at a particularly bad time, as Broken Paddle Outfitters is also debuting a new food truck, Fork & Paddle, run by chef Kristen Gregory.

“I hate that it’s so low. I prefer a little bit more business, for sure,” Gregory said. “But I love seeing the people come and go and enjoy their days.”

Both Gregory and Zimmerman hope for rain soon.

“We need a lot of rain in order to run again,” Zimmerman said.

Broken Paddle Outfitters plans to stay open until mid-November or until the weather gets too cold. They also offer rentals at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, TN, on Acorn Lake.

The food truck is still open. They operate 7 days a week.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com