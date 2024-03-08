Dubbed a 'traitor,' Fort Campbell soldier accused of sharing military secrets appears in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell soldier responsible for safekeeping the country's secrets is now accused of sharing them with a conspirator claiming to be in China.

U.S. Army intelligence analyst Korbein Schultz allegedly did all that for $42,000, according to court documents. The conspirator apparently requested information on ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft.

Lipscomb University political science professor Marc Schwerdt said it's concerning.

“This one is especially disturbing as it is. This is direct treason. He’s getting paid money for information that he passes to a known rival of the United States," Schwerdt said. "He’s just a traitor."

In June 2022, the indictment indicated Schultz provided information on how the U.S. would defend Taiwan from an attack.

When discussing payment, investigators noted he responded: “I need to get my other BMW back!" Schwerdt said, “It is scary, that does seem like such a mundane sort of consideration."

In an encrypted messaging system, he allegedly told the individual in China he wanted to be "Jason Bourne," who is a movie character.

“That just also suggests to me that you’re looking at an immature young man who that’s probably why he got into his financial problems. I mean a young man like that getting a BMW — he’s probably got something that’s outside of above his pay grade," Schwerdt said.

Marc believes they will make an example of the soldier to deter other service members from sharing classified information. Schwerdt said, "and maybe there might be something within the procedures that he was a part of that may need to be tightened up.”

In federal court Friday in Nashville, they discussed Schultz being a flight risk. According to documents, Schultz was making plans with the conspirator to meet at a Formula One race overseas.

He's now behind bars.