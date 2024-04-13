Watch Now
DUI checkpoint held in honor of Boy Scout killed in 2014

13-year-old Clifton Braunwalder was changing a tire when someone under the influence hit and killed him.
Amanda Braunwalder
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 12, 2024
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Smyrna Police came together to remember a special young life lost on Interstate 24.

Ten years ago, 13-year-old Clifton Braunwalder was killed by an impaired driver. He was helping change a tire on the side of the road.

"We miss his smile and his laugh and all the joy that he brought to everyone's life," said his mother Amanda Braunwalder.

From 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, law enforcement will host a sobriety checkpoint along Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, near the site of the accident to honor Clifton. They've invited the Braunwalder family. They will periodically stop cars and check drivers to make sure they're sober.

"You're not the only person on the road, don't be so proud to call your friend, call your pastor, call your friend, call your family member," said Amanda.

Amanda says if you choose to be impaired, she hopes you think of Clifton before you get behind the wheel.

Tina Wilson, the woman who hit and killed Clifton, remains in jail. She was sentenced to 18 years.


