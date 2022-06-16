DUI checkpoint to be conducted in honor of fallen Brentwood officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A DUI checkpoint has been set in honor of fallen Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza who was killed by a drunk driver in June 2020.

The Brentwood Police Department, in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the checkpoint on Friday, June 17. The checkpoint will be on Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood.

Ashley Kroese, the woman convicted of killing Officer Legieza, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in March of this year.

“Drunk and distracted driving is preventable,” said Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey. “We tragically lost a friend, brother, son, husband, and an officer on the morning of June 18, 2020. Please make smart choices to drink responsibly this weekend and every day of your life."

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, one in three crashes involves an impaired driver.