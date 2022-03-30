Woman convicted in death of Brentwood police officer to be sentenced Wednesday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, the woman convicted of killing a Brentwood police officer will find out how long she will spend in prison.

Last month, Ashley Kroese was found guilty by a Williamson County jury of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide - 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death. The 26-year-old is facing between eight to 12 years in prison.

In June 2018, Kroese drove drunk on the wrong side of the road and crashed into Officer Destin Legeiza's patrol vehicle. Legeiza died at the scene. The 30-year-old is the only Brentwood Police officer to die on duty. Court documents said her blood alcohol level of 0.166% — more than double the legal limit.

Due to the nature of the crime, she will have to serve the majority of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

The jury took less than two hours to deliberate their verdict and while deliberating, the jury asked to take another look at video from the night showing Kroese walking near her car before she began driving.

District Attorney Kim Helper said the handcuffs used to escort Kroese out of the courtroom belonged to Officer Legieza.

Kroese's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.