During critical nationwide shortage, Red Cross offers $15 E-gift cards to encourage donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Red Cross is offering $15 e-gift cards to blood and platelet donors through June 30 to combat a "drastic shortfall" in donations over the last several weeks.

The Red Cross reports a 20,000 donation shortfall in May. People 16 and up can donate blood up to six times per year, and people 17 and up can donate platelets up to 24 times per year. You must be in good health and feeling well to donate.

You can schedule your donation appointment here to participate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Kentucky:

Christian County

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Lewisburg

6/28/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lewisburg Church of Christ, 128 South Main St

Bowling Green

6/21/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace

6/26/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Plaza & Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace

6/28/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Plaza & Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace

Tennessee:

Celina

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Celina Community Center, 145 Cordell Hull Drive

Goodlettsville

6/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nashville Public Library - Goodlettsville Branch, 205 Rivergate Parkway

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 613 South Main Street

6/26/2024: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Connell Memorial United Methodist Church, 113 Church Street

Hermitage

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nashville Public Library Hermitage Branch, 3700 James Kay Lane

6/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Pike

Nashville

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, 310 21st Ave N

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Loveless Cafe, 8400 Highway 100

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nashville Predators Ford Ice Center- Bellevue Community, 7638B Highway 70 S

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., State Ellington Agricultural Center, 440 Hogan Rd.

6/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Red Cross, 2201 Charlotte Ave.

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall, 2215 Garland Avenue

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave

Winchester

6/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winchester Church of Christ, 1230 South College Street

Pulaski

6/24/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First National Bank, 206 South First St

Hohenwald

6/21/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hohenwald Church of Christ, 110 Park Avenue South

Columbia

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Tennessee Army National Guard, 844 N James Campbell Blvd

Clarksville

6/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Newton Military Family Resource Center, 426 College Street

6/24/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/26/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St.

Livingston

6/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Livingston Overton Chamber, 222 East Main Street

Lobelville

6/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lobelville First Baptist Church, 288 South Main Street

Ridgetop

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

Eagleville

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., In Honor of Mavery Hunsinger, 317 Highway 99

Murfreesboro

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pinnacle Financial Partners, 214 W. College Street

6/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Highway

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Rutherford County Sheriff's Dept., 940 New Salem Hwy.

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/28/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rutherford County Sheriff's Dept., 940 New Salem Hwy.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.

Gallatin

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Highpoint Health - Sumner, 555 Hartsville Pike

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

6/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Highpoint Health - Sumner Station, 225 Big Station Camp Blvd

Hendersonville

6/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hendersonville Community Church, 381 West Main

6/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 525 New Shackle Island

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 172 West Main Street

Mc Minnville

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 West Main Street

Brentwood

6/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Rivers At Maryland Farms, 103 Arcaro Pl

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/25/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road

6/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Blood Donation Center, 91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 104

Franklin

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fieldstone Farms Blood Drive, 1530 Lexington Parkway

6/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Vanderbilt Medical Group, 2105 Edward Curd Lane

6/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100