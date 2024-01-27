During house fire, Franklin firefighter saves one of their own

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin firefighter is alive and well after a heroic rescue Wednesday night.

While responding to a house fire on Cambridge Place, Franklin Fire says a crew member rushed to help another, who had fallen through a collapsed kitchen floor.

"I heard it, I didn't feel it. I heard somebody yelling," remembered Lt. Jeff Boggs.

Within seconds, he found firefighter and paramedic Tyler Chatham trapped in a hole in the floor and pulled him out to safety.

"When I looked up, didn't see anyone, and felt the heat, I thought that was it," said Chatham.

"[Lt. Boggs] hooked me with one arm and pulled me out like I weighed nothing."

While Lt. Boggs says anyone else would've done the same thing, Chatham credits him with saving his life.

"I can't stop hugging him!" laughed Chatham.

Chatham had only minor injuries, and Franklin Fire says no one else was inside the home or hurt.

The house, however, is destroyed. Authorities are still looking into how it started.