'During our darkest of times, you were there.' Mother of child killed at The Covenant School speaks to church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Unbelievably, the mass shooting at The Covenant School was almost five months ago.

On Sunday, a mother who lost her daughter in the shooting spoke her truth.

"We have felt and witnessed the hope and love of God in each one of you," Katy Dieckhaus said.

Katy and Mike Dieckhaus are members of Woodmont Christian Church. Their youngest daughter, Evelyn, was one of the six people killed in the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

At this weekend's services, Katy thanked the congregation for their support. She told stories about Evelyn's days at The Covenant School, including her first year there for preschool. She said when Evelyn was five she learned the meaning of the word perseverance and was very proud. Since her daughter's death, she said perseverance has been important.

"I would be lying if i said my faith hasn't been rocked as we continue to grapple with the why — why did this happen to one of our babies," Dieckhaus said.

Holding back tears, she expressed her appreciation for her church family.

"During our darkest of times you were there, sharing God's love, spreading light, helping us regain reassurance that our girls are in good hands in both heaven and on this earth," Dieckhaus said.

On Monday, Tennessee lawmakers will return to the Capitol for a special session on public safety. Unlike a regular legislative session, a special session includes only the topics set by the governor. The eighteen topics on the official proclamation from Governor Bill Lee range from mental health to juvenile justice.

Although the testimony from Dieckhaus was not a political statement, the senior minister at her church has taken a leadership role at Voices For A Safer Tennessee. The non-partisan group is trying to advance firearm safety policy in Tennessee during the special session and beyond.

"I think we need to listen to the people who's lives have been permanently altered by [the shooting]," said Dr. Clay Stauffer, senior minister at Woodmont Christian Church.

Stauffer says there are a number of families that attend Woodmont who have children that attend The Covenant School.

He said, for him, the killings down the street were too close to ignore.

"When it comes to things that are political, we take a lot of pride at Woodmont saying we're a purple church. So your politics — whatever it is — we don't want it to define our church. We have room for everybody. But in this situation, what happened at Covenant, this has been very personal," he said.