During the frigid weather, meal deliveries to vulnerable adults are crucial for many reasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Low temperatures bring the chance of bad road conditions.

This leaves people with tough decisions to make: should I stay in or go out for what I need?

We want you to know about the support services that carry on even in winter weather.

Outside of Nashville, places like Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Bethlehem Centers, Goodlettsville Connell Memorial UMC, and Hendersonville Meals on Wheels off meals delivered to your home or for pick up.

In Nashville, Metro Social Services offers daily meal deliveries. That means, even in bad weather, four home ambassadors drop off precooked meals across all 500 square miles of Davidson County.

Do you want to get the word out about a support service near you? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This week, the coldest week of the winter season yet, friendly visits from delivery workers can be critical. For example, in Nashville, if a home ambassador learns a heater or an essential appliance isn't working, they can facilitate an immediate response to repair them.

Jim Drew appreciates the care and attention that goes into the program that serves him and serves more than 170,000 meals to people with disabilities and seniors.

"With my health, sometimes it's hard for me," said Jim Drew. "Although I'm a retired chef, to stand up and cook [is hard.] I like the meals. I can use the meals and maybe put my twist on them, and also even give some to the other residents who I know need extra nutrition."

Metro Social Services averages about 822 clients a month for their nutritional program.

To qualify, talk to your doctor. A letter or referral is needed to receive meals through Metro Social Services.

Additionally, Metro Social Services has elevated the Senior Welfare Check program to Level 2 because of the severe cold.

We know that many seniors live alone and do not have family members nearby to check on them. Level 2 is an advanced stage of welfare calls that include very specific weather-related questions.

Questions could include is your heater working properly, do you need your front steps or driveway cleared of snow or ice, do you have enough of your prescriptions to last should severe weather impede travel, etc.