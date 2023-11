EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eagleville City Hall is hosting its annual Christmas tree and wreath hanging ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at the city hall.

Wreaths must be 24 inches in diameter, and they must be picked up before Jan. 9. There will be a free photo backdrop, a hot chocolate bar, live music and family fun to kick off Christmas in Eagleville.

For more information or to sign up to come, you can visit the city hall website.