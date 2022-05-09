Early taste of summer this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’ll see highs in the mid to low 80s this afternoon, which is above the average high of 79 degrees.

This will set up a pleasant evening for folks heading to Smashville this evening to see the Preds game.

While the puck drops at 8:30 p.m., the outdoor watch party will start at 6:30 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll have several days where we’ll flirt with record heat. It’ll be dry for most of the work week with a slight shower and storm chance Friday and increasing rain chances this weekend.