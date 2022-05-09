Watch
News

Actions

Early taste of summer this week

Today's highs, May 9, 2022
WTVF
Today's highs, May 9, 2022
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:42:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’ll see highs in the mid to low 80s this afternoon, which is above the average high of 79 degrees.

This will set up a pleasant evening for folks heading to Smashville this evening to see the Preds game.

While the puck drops at 8:30 p.m., the outdoor watch party will start at 6:30 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park.

weather graphic May 9, 2022

Starting tomorrow, we’ll have several days where we’ll flirt with record heat. It’ll be dry for most of the work week with a slight shower and storm chance Friday and increasing rain chances this weekend.

flirting with record highs May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap