Early voting begins next week for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF-TV) — Early voting starts next week in the special election for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District.

The eyes of the nation are on this special election because it could determine the balance of power in Washington D.C..

It is a crowded field of candidates for the republican and democratic nominations.

Some candidates are now airing commercials

The congressional seat is open because republican Mark Green abruptly resigned - now democrats hope to win in a district that lawmakers redrew to heavily favor republicans.

NewsChannel 5 Plus invited all four Democratic candidates and all 11 Republican candidates on Inside Politics for individual interviews.

The interviews took place over two days in August.

This week we hear from Republican Matt Van Epps, Republican State Rep. Gino Bulso and Democratic State Rep. Vincent Dixie.

Republican Matt Van Epps is a graduate of West Point, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He is airing commercials in which he stands in front of a helicopter discussing his military service.

"I know what to do with terrorists, so these woke wannabees in Washington better take cover," Van Epps said at the end of his ad.

He also said he is on a "new mission to help Trump save America."

On Inside Politics he praised former Congressman Mark Green who abruptly resigned - then endorsed him.

"I think I'm the right person to be able to pick up the ball and run with it. I think he did an incredible job in Congress fighting with the President, and that's what I'm going to do as well," Van Epps said.

He currently serves in Tennessee National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and said he supports President Trump deploying the guard into American cities.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "You don't think that's an overreach? You don't think that's dangerous to have the military policing citizens?"

Van Epps responded, "No, I think it's in cooperation with law enforcement and there are great partnerships."

State representative Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood), has been at the center of controversial battles in the Tennessee Legislature, and he embraces the fighter image in his commercials.

"I'm Gino Bulso and I approved this message because I'm ready to fight, fight, fight," he said at the end of the commercial.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "Do you think sometimes you have gone too far?"

Rep. Bulso responded, "I have not had any of my constituents tell me that."

Bulso said he's a strong supporter of gun rights, and he's anti-abortion.

In Congress, he said he wants to bring down the federal debt - though he said he supported President Trump's budget bill - which adds three trillion to the deficit over ten years.

"You have to look at it as a whole, and certainly raising that debt limit, that ceiling, was not something I supported, but I'm hoping to get there and do something about it," State Rep. Bulso said.

"What's at stake is our constitutional republic. We cannot continue economically on the path we are on," State Rep. Bulso added.

The seventh congressional district goes from the Kentucky border to the Alabama border.

It includes part of heavily democratic Davidson County and a lot of rural, republican counties.

State Representative Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) is one of four democrats running in the democratic primary.

"We have a chance to make history, and change the direction of politics in this nation," State Rep. Dixie said.

He believes President Trump's popularity is falling.

"His policies aren't for the everyday working person, and he's proven that he is going to take care of his friends. And right now, everything is becoming a class based system," State Rep. Dixie said.

Representative Dixie discussed his background, growing up with a single mom who lived "paycheck to paycheck."

He believes he can win in the Republican leaning district because republican voters are looking for change.

"People are struggling and the only people that are really thriving right now are the billionaires and the big corporations. We're forgetting about the small businesses and the everyday working person," State Rep. Dixie said.

Early voting starts on Wednesday, September 17.

The primary election day for the republican and democratic nominations is October 7.

And the General Election is December 2, right after Thanksgiving.

