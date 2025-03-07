East Nashville Business owner turns struggles into sweet success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anyone. But it doesn’t have to define you. Recovery is possible.

One East Nashville business owner is turning her struggle into success — one ice cream scoop at a time.

Douglas Avenue was once a dark place for Chelle Waller.

“This is where my trauma started,” Waller said.

It’s where her addiction took hold.

“I started using powdered cocaine at 18, 19,” she said.

Despite relapses, Waller never let the rocky road stop her from achieving her goal of owning a business.

“I could feel the prayers. Finally, I stood strong and did what I was supposed to do,” she said. “In May, it’ll be 16 years clean. It’s been amazing and well worth it.”

With help from Thistle Farms, Waller rebuilt her confidence.

“Thistle Farms was a good thing for someone to get a fresh start and gain confidence back,” she said.

Now, Waller is back on this street — this time, serving ice cream and coffee.

“Come on in, baby,” she said to a customer. “We got cinnamon churro. We got mint chocolate chip. It’s amazing.”

At her shop, East Nashville Cream & Bean, she’s rewriting her story.

“I got a lot of hurt and pain on these streets. Now, I’m looking up and serving love and happiness,” Waller said.

She’s turning a once-dark place into a spot full of good vibes.

“Y’all have to come to this place. It’s so good. They got some good flavors,” one customer said.

With her oldest son, Devione, by her side, the journey has come full circle.

“I’m proud. It’s been a lot of stuff, but I’m proud,” Devione Waller said.

For Chelle it is funny how life goes around because now, she’s scooping up something much sweeter.

“It’s my happy spot now,” she said.

East Nashville Cream & Bean is open seven days a week. More information, here.

