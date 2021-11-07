East Nashville clothing event benefits organizations working in 37207

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shoppers in East Nashville made a big difference this weekend at a small cost.

At 'Clothes For A Cause,' shoppers paid $8 on Saturday and $4 on Sunday for a bag they could stuff to the brim with clothes, shoes, accessories or household items. The event was held at Trinity Community Commons on East Trinity Lane.

"Instead of having all these nice clothes somewhere moldering, and it's really hard to donate them sometimes, we decided to have an event where we would sell them in volume and then take that money and put it right back into the community," said Jami Anderson, the organizer.

The event benefited organizations at work in the 37207 neighborhood such as Harriet Tubman House, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Nashville Free Store and Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique.

"There are a lot of easier things I could do to get this money, but in this way we're fostering connection between neighbors. We're getting people to come in and see what we do," Anderson said.

There will be another sale at Trinity Community Commons in the spring.