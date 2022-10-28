Watch Now
East Nashville does THE MOST for Halloween

Halloween decoration
Angie Dones
Samara from <i>The Ring</i> movie on a swing in East Nashville for Halloween.
Halloween decoration
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 18:17:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the pandemic, it appears Halloween activities and decorations have come back from the dead.

To say East Nashville went overboard for Halloween this year would be an understatement.

For some, Halloween was another casualty of the pandemic.

"I’m glad to see no masks, only on the Halloween people," Tammy Cerreta said.

Cerreta said some of the decorations around are creepy, while others — she's not sure what they are supposed to be.

"Somebody that died in the house a while ago?" Cerreta guessed.

On Eastland Avenue, there's a Wizard of Oz display, but next door is a scary sight.

"I would probably jump… stay away," Cerreta said.

Samara from the movie The Ring isn't the only one turning heads. There's a floating body on a sidewalk near Rosemary & Beauty Queen, meant to be the character Max from the show Stranger Things.

