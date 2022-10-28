East Nashville does THE MOST for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the pandemic, it appears Halloween activities and decorations have come back from the dead.

To say East Nashville went overboard for Halloween this year would be an understatement.

For some, Halloween was another casualty of the pandemic.

"I’m glad to see no masks, only on the Halloween people," Tammy Cerreta said.

Cerreta said some of the decorations around are creepy, while others — she's not sure what they are supposed to be.

"Somebody that died in the house a while ago?" Cerreta guessed.

On Eastland Avenue, there's a Wizard of Oz display, but next door is a scary sight.

"I would probably jump… stay away," Cerreta said.

Samara from the movie The Ring isn't the only one turning heads. There's a floating body on a sidewalk near Rosemary & Beauty Queen, meant to be the character Max from the show Stranger Things.

Spooky… Following the pandemic, Halloween decorating is back in full force in East Nashville. And some of it is quite creative… but other displays are quite scary! @nc5 pic.twitter.com/XizjAwbryW — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) October 28, 2022