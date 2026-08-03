East Nashville Facebook Page: The Musical coming to Eastside Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kindling Arts and the Cherry Bomb improv troop are presenting a show this week. Truly, inspiration can come from anywhere. So, what's this show based on?

The East Nashville Facebook page. Yes, really. It's called East Nashville Facebook Page: The Musical.

"If you've been on the East Nashville Facebook page, you know it's eat or be eaten," said director Emma Supica, speaking at a show rehearsal.

In a corner, part of the creative team was hard at work putting together a costume. I knew exactly what he was building.

"We love Juniper Jim!" Supica said. "Juniper Jim is a new East Nashville celebrity."

East Nashville resident Emily Fay created Jim, a juniper outside her house. Fay added two large eyes to the juniper, and Jim's become a favorite among locals.

"He gets a really lovely spotlight in the show, and it's a joy to be able to celebrate sweet Juniper Jim," Supica continued.

Jim's new to the musical which is now in it's fourth year. That's just it. When the show is performed at Eastside Bowl August 6 and 7, it will mostly be new material.

"Me and the composer, Alex Dolezal, we linger on the Facebook page, and we just save posts that we think have some kind of comedic premise we can play with," Supica explained.

They do this one sketch about a time someone was at a local bar and a stranger came over and got sick. I'll leave out what happens next, but it's all covered in the show.

"I'm part of an improv team called Cherry Bomb," Supica said. "Every single one of these cast members has input for what these sketches look like."

The crew looks to take on things that have happened in East Nashville over the past year. They talk about the closure of The Groove record store at its familiar Calvin Ave. location and how the building was torn down shortly after.

"Last year we honored Portland Brew," Supica said. "This year it's The Groove, these sort of local businesses that we lose. It's a commentary on where Nashville is. It's a roast, an honor, a celebration. That's what it's meant to be, a celebration of our life here."

For more on East Nashville Facebook Page: The Musical, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.