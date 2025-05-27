East Nashville family's farm stand helps fund adoption and medical costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Nashville family is using their urban farm to help fund both an adoption from foster care and a life-changing kidney transplant for one of their children.

The Browns operate ZAO Farm from their East Nashville home, selling eggs and honey to support their growing family's needs.

"We like to call it ZAO Farm, and it's actually a registered farm," Alisha Brown said.

Though they live in the city, the Browns maintain a small urban farm complete with chickens that provide fresh eggs for both their family and their community.

"We have the Little Red Hen. We have Olive Oil, we have Henny Penny. We have Chicken Nugget and Chicken Wing," Alisha said.

The family set up a farm stand a year ago, but it remained unused — until now. Alisha had hoped to use it to raise money for two major milestones: welcoming a new child through foster adoption and supporting another child in need of a kidney transplant.

"That could take me out of work in a way my family is used to," Alisha said. "We take it a step at a time, and when we need help, we ask. That's what we're doing here."

While life's demands initially left the stand unused, Sophia, 15, surprised her mother on Mother's Day by getting the farm stand up and running.

"I made the sign and put it out there, cleaned it up and then we got fresh eggs. And those in fridge too," Sophia said.

The gesture touched Alisha deeply, as she had no idea what her daughter was planning.

"She watched what I needed, paid attention to something important to me and took initiative," Alisha said.

Beyond raising funds for their immediate needs, the Browns hope their story raises awareness about foster care support.

"Just because people can't do foster care themselves, it doesn't mean that they can't support people that do," Alisha said.

Sophia understands that their small farm stand represents something much bigger.

"People walking by may think, 'Oh, they're just selling honey or eggs, but no, we're raising money for something bigger than ourselves," Sophia said.

The family's farm stand on Lischey Avenue offers farm-fresh eggs for $7 per dozen and locally sourced honey ranging from $10 to $18, depending on size.

Alisha said all items are first come, first-served. There is a small cash box for exact cash payments, and a space to leave an encouraging message. The family said they will cherish the kind words.

Ways to pay

Venmo – @zaofarmstand (https://www.venmo.com/u/zaofarmstand)

Cash App – $zaofarmstand

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.