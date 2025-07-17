East Nashville hit-and-run victim dies as councilmember calls for action on dangerous intersections citywide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 53-year-old pedestrian hit-and-run victim in East Nashville has died from her injuries.

Julie Savoy is the latest victim in a series of recent deadly pedestrian crashes in Nashville.

District Councilmember Jacob Kupin is asking residents to take action to identify dangerous intersections following these pedestrian fatalities.

Last month, after Dot Dobbins died when she was hit at a crosswalk in Germantown, Kupin met with residents nearby to gather input on roadway safety concerns.

The meeting helped Kupin create an inventory of unsafe areas for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists throughout the neighborhood.

Kupin plans to take the compiled list to the Nashville Department of Transportation for evaluation.

He is also asking people to continue to report dangerous situations they want addressed.

He says to first add them to hubNashville website. And if nothing gets done, then he says to contact your local district council member.

