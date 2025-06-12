Safety improvements planned for dangerous Germantown crosswalk after pedestrian death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville officials are implementing safety measures at a dangerous Germantown crosswalk on 3rd Avenue North following a fatal pedestrian accident that claimed the life of Dot Dobbins.

"We have been moving expeditiously but not soon enough to save Dot's life," said Council Member Jacob Kupin, who represents the Germantown area.

Kupin said that community concerns about the crosswalk existed long before the recent tragedy.

The city has already placed warning signs in the road to alert drivers and removed a tree that may have obstructed visibility after the accident. Additional lighting improvements are also planned.

"Someone was walking their dog, they just finished playing in the dog park and were walking home, and that person should be able to get home safely," Kupin said.

More substantial changes are in the works, including a proposal to reduce the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

"Traffic and Parking Commission has the authority to raise and lower speed limits. Ideally, that will come before the next commission for an approval," Kupin said.

The council member is also advocating for more advanced pedestrian safety technology.

"I'd also love to see a HAWK signal. We've seen those implemented on 8th Avenue and on Demonbreun, where a pedestrian can push a button and a light actually turns red," Kupin said.

Kupin says he is making a list of any other concerns people who live in the Germantown area have, once they email him about those issues.

Do you have concerns about crosswalk safety in your neighborhood? Scan our QR code in the video to share your experiences, or email our reporter directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your input could help identify the next dangerous crossing that needs attention before another tragedy occurs.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.