East Nashville Man Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside Home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two masked men shoved a gun in an East Nashville man's face and stole his wallet and car.

The crime happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Point Breeze Apartment Homes on Lemont Drive.

"I had the window open, and I heard someone say, 'Get out of the car,'" said Edwin DeGrella. "I thought it was my roommates playing a prank, so that’s why initially I wasn’t too scared. But then I looked up, and there was a gun in my face."

The two men made off with DeGrella's credit cards. There were also Christmas gifts, tools, and a backpack in his car.

This was the second time someone has stolen DeGrella's car from the Point Breeze Apartments.

The first theft happened in 2015 when someone broke into his truck, drove off, and pawned items inside.

So far, police have not found DeGrella's car. They're searching for a tan 1997 Toyota Camry with the license plate N9835C.