East Nashville residents question sledding shutdown at Shelby Park's golf course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in East Nashville are still trying to figure out why they were asked to leave Shelby Golf Course while enjoying the snow.

Community members said sledding on the course has been a tradition because the hills are perfect for sledding and safe.

“This one is so steep and so fast. It’s definitely the kids’ favorite,” said East Nashville resident Kat Reichert.

Over the weekend, Reichert and her family enjoyed sledding down the huge hills at Shelby Park’s golf course.

“Southern snows are sacred to my heart,” Reichert said.

But all good things must come to an end.

“The kids were blasting down like they were in a cartoon. It’s fantastic,” said East Nashville resident Mark Cleveland.

The fun ended abruptly before the snow melted.

“There’s not enough snow, and you are tearing up the grass,” park police told sledders, according to a video Cleveland captured Saturday.

Cleveland said it was tough watching the kids’ smiles turn upside down.

“The look of shattered realization that they have to stop now and go home — that was the heaviest burden,” Cleveland said. “The officers saw it, too. They weren’t any more happy about it than the parents were.”

A spokesperson for Metro Parks said officers were not focused on sledders but responded to reports of snowboarding, skiing and damage to the newly installed grass and turf.

The spokesperson said in addition to damaging the grass, there were also reports of people throwing snowballs at moving vehicles and starting fires.

Cleveland thinks there could be a compromise for future snowfalls.

“Let’s fence it off in some way. Let’s make this the toboggan run and let’s manage it like adults and have fun,” Cleveland said.

It’s an idea Reichert agrees with.

“For kids to be able to come out here once or twice a year to sled, it’s just such core memories for them and being able to enjoy their neighborhood and community,” Reichert said.

Metro Parks issued a statement explaining their actions.

“In response to the complaint about sledding at the golf course at Shelby Park, our officers were not focused on sledders. They responded to a call about a fire that had been built on the golf course. That report turned out to be true. A second call came in from the area regarding concerns of both children and adults throwing large snowballs at passing vehicles, and that people were snowboarding, skiing and damaging the newly installed grass/turf,” the statement said.

The department noted it recently completed a $2.3 million renovation of the golf course, including new greens, tees and a stream mitigation project.

“There’s a reason golf courses close during snowfalls — to protect the greens. Additionally, there was a fence installed by our maintenance crews to protect one of the greens from damage. That fence was torn down as well,” the statement said. “The cost to repair the greens, if destroyed, is quite expensive and time-consuming.”

Metro Parks also cited Metro Code of Ordinances 13.24.230, which addresses issues like this.

“We empathize with the sledders, and we stand behind the officers who were doing their job — which, as you can see, is sometimes quite unpopular and difficult,” the statement said.

