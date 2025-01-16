East Nashville vehicle break-ins raise questions about juvenile accountability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Nashville residents expressed outrage after dozens of vehicles were broken into, burglarized, or stolen at the start of the year and the end of 2024. Metro Nashville police reported 83 vehicles were targeted during a spike in crime linked to the school holiday break.

Many of the suspects were juveniles, which complicated the situation, according to MNPD Commander Harold Burke.

Burke shared at a community meeting on Jan. 7 that many of the young offenders are in and out of custody as quickly as they are in and out of vehicles.

Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway said every case involving juveniles is assessed to determine the appropriate response.

“We have a risk assessment to determine what their risk is for re-offense,” Calloway said. “Based on the risk — whether it is low, medium, or high — we make a determination of what happens to that case next.”

Calloway emphasized that incarceration isn’t always the answer and that rehabilitation programs often yield better outcomes.

“What we as a community sometimes believe is that youth have to be incarcerated for there to be some kind of accountability, and that’s the farthest thing from the truth,” she said.

Calloway pointed to studies showing that youth who participate in diversion programs and community-based rehabilitation efforts have a higher success rate than those placed in detention facilities.

“Whether it’s a first offense, second offense, or third offense, we’re going to make sure we are appropriately holding that child accountable,” Calloway added.

Since police arrested four juvenile suspects in connection with the break-ins, the number of incidents in East Nashville has returned to normal levels, Burke said.

Calloway, who has served as Davidson County Juvenile Court judge since 2014, said youth crime across the county has declined during her tenure.

“We historically have had youth breaking into cars and stealing cars,” she said. “Sometimes we do see a rise when there’s not a lot of activity for youths.”

Calloway stressed the importance of community involvement to address the root causes of juvenile crime.

“We need to work together as a community. When you see something, say something,” she said.

Below are figures from the Juvenile Court’s Juvenile Information Management System:



Unique count of youth represents the number of juveniles committing crimes.

Total count includes individuals facing multiple charges.

