East Tenn. service member killed in Kabul attack

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from explosion from outside Kabul's airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 18:36:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representative Tim Burchett released a statement mourning the loss of an East Tennessee man killed in this week's Kabul airport attack.

"Ryan Knauss gave his life outside Hamid Karzai International Airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is in my prayers."

US Marine Ryan Knauss was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack, according to WVLT News.

At least 95 Afghans are now confirmed to have been killed in Thursday's blasts, alongside 13 U.S. service members. It marked the deadliest day for American forces fighting in Afghanistan since August 2011, according to the Associated Press.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after the two suicide bombings targeted thousands fleeing the Taliban takeover. The group ISIS-K took responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

