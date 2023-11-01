Dickson County High School students embrace hands-on experience in criminal justice course

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — While most high school students spend their days in traditional classes, a select group at Dickson County High School is embarking on a unique educational journey.

Inside John Patterson's criminal justice class, students are falling in love with their newest classmate, CJ, the four-legged recruit

CJ, short for criminal justice, is not your typical high school companion. He is no ordinary puppy, as he is bound for an important role at the school, set to begin in January.

"He's going to be going through training in January to become a contraband detection dog," Patterson said. "We're hoping to get trained to sniff out marijuana, nicotine carts and vapes."

In an educational environment that values hands-on experiences, Patterson's students will actively participate in CJ's training journey.

The students — like seniors Annabray Estes and Addie Sanders — are already considering careers in law enforcement, and they believe this class adds a fascinating experience to their education.

"It's not just taking notes or reading a PowerPoint. It's actually getting to handcuff people, applying pressure points, taking fingerprints, and seeing how the court works, all while learning about forensic procedures. It's just interesting," said Sanders.

Patterson, with over 25 years of law enforcement experience, introduced the criminal justice program a decade ago to provide students with practical exposure to the world of law and order.

He believes CJ will play a significant role in kindling the students' interest in the field.

"He's already got the nose for it," Patterson said.

Although CJ is still in his puppy phase and has much to learn, the students are eager to contribute to his growth in his career.

"I look forward to it every day. I start my day off here with first period, and interest leads my day really well," said Sanders.

Dickson County High School's criminal justice program has already paved the way for more than 60 students to pursue careers in the criminal justice field, including roles with the U.S. Secret Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Dickson Police Department, and the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

Patterson and CJ are set to continue this tradition, offering students unique and hands-on opportunities to explore the world of law and order.

