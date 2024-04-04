Nashville students transform construction site into art gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a heartwarming display of creativity and community collaboration, the construction site surrounding Nashville's iconic Nissan Stadium has been transformed into an outdoor art gallery, adorned with the colorful creations of local elementary and middle school students.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of construction for the new Nissan Stadium, the perimeter fence now boasts an array of children's artwork, bringing vibrancy and joy to the area. This initiative, spearheaded by the Tennessee Titans, aimed to beautify the space and celebrate the talent of young artists across Metro Nashville Public Schools.

For the students of Whitsitt Elementary, this project holds special significance.

Under the guidance of their dedicated art teacher, Ms. Angela Naglieri, these budding artists have found a platform to express themselves freely and unleash their imaginations.

"Art is the place they can color outside the lines and find their creativity," said one third-grade student.

Ms. Naglieri's art class has become a sanctuary where students feel empowered to explore, experiment, and discover their unique artistic voices.

Recognizing the importance of fostering creativity and problem-solving skills, Ms. Naglieri emphasized the broader educational benefits of art education.

"It's not just about creating artists; it's about thinking like artists and learning how to solve problems," she said.

The selection process for the artwork displayed around Nissan Stadium was rigorous yet inclusive, with students from all Metro Nashville Public elementary and middle schools given the opportunity to submit their creations. Among the chosen pieces were works that captured the spirit of the Titans, celebrated the city of Nashville, and showcased originality and vibrant colors.

Ella, Anny, Sam, and Dary, proud students of Whitsitt Elementary, were among those whose artwork now adorns the stadium's perimeter.

Their pieces, ranging from downtown skylines to whimsical depictions of Nashville landmarks, captivated viewers and added a touch of beauty to the construction site.