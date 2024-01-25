Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a brand new wheelchair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heartwarming turn of events, 13-year-old Davin Lucas, a student at JFK Middle School, received a life-changing gift thanks to the efforts of his special education teacher, Tony Raye, and the generosity of the local community.

Davin, who battles Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe form of the disease, faced the challenge of outgrowing his old wheelchair, coupled with weakening muscles that hindered his ability to move independently.

Mr. Raye took it upon himself to seek help, reaching out to Newschannel 5 to share Davin's story.

The response from the community was overwhelming. Mr. Raye initiated a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a new powered wheelchair, setting a goal of $20,000. The community, touched by Davin's plight, rallied together, contributing over $16,000 to support the seventh grader.

However, the story took an even more uplifting turn when Permobil, a local mobility company based in Middle Tennessee, learned of Davin's situation. The company heard about our story and stepped up big.

The Permobil Foundation generously gifted Davin a state-of-the-art, all-power wheelchair, ensuring he could move comfortably and maintain his independence.

At a pep rally celebrating Davin held at JFK Middle School, Davin was thankful.

"I can move it better, and I can fit in it," he said.

His mother, Alfetha Grant, echoed those remarks, highlighting the significance of the new chair in supporting Davin's independence.

The donations from the community and Permobil not only provided Davin with a much-needed tool, but also shows the power of compassion.

"It was just a thing that I will cherish forever. We're just so grateful for everyone that participated, and everyone that brought this to us, even Newschannel 5,” said Raye.

Davin's new wheelchair, equipped with advanced features, adjusts to his weight and height, ensuring a perfect fit. The funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be utilized to cover Davin's medical expenses, offering additional support to the family.

