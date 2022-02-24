School Patrol: Accomplished high school senior helps classmates succeed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All month we've met young African American students who are leaders at their schools and in their communities. In this School Patrol, we meet a teen who is helping her classmates succeed.

As vice president of the student government association, Yvonne Busane helped change the Whites Creek High School dress code. But that's just one accomplishment of this talented senior.

As much as possible, Yvonne tutors freshmen every day at Whites Creek High School. On top of her involvement in student government, Yvonne also plays clarinet in the band while maintaining a 4.1 GPA.

Yvonne's advice to all high school students is to try as much as they can. She says her extra-curricular activities help make her the person she is today.

Yvonne says graduation is just the next step in her journey in life. This talented senior hopes to become a doctor and has already earned several college credits. She will be attending Tennessee State University on a four-year scholarship this fall.

