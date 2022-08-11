SCHOOL PATROL: Astronauts hit the robotics camp at Meharry Medical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For students who signed up for a robotics and technology camp, there was a surprise guest who came to check it out and inspire them.

"That's pretty cool," said Dr. Sian Proctor.

She launched into space on a Space X Rocket and orbited the earth for three days. Dr. Proctor came to Meharry's Robotics camp to meet the high school students and encourage them to continue learning about science and technology. Maybe even pursue a career in space.

Dr. Proctor says there are all kinds of problems and challenges facing this generation, and it will take scientists, inventors and computer experts to solve major issues in the future. And Dr. Proctor says STEM careers will continue to grow and develop.