School Patrol: Cane Ridge senior excels on and off the court

All month long, we're introducing you to future American American leaders to celebrate Black History Month. In this School Patrol, we'll meet basketball player Brandon Miller.
Posted at 7:53 PM, Feb 16, 2022
The Cane Ridge High School senior was selected for the McDonald's All American Games, following in the footsteps of Lebron James and Michael Jordan. Soon, he'll be a member of the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

There's a lot more to him than his skills on the court. Watch in the video player above.

