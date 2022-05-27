School Patrol: Career day at Rosebank Elementary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remember when you were in grade school and thinking about what you wanted to be when you grew up?

At Rosebank Elementary, kids got a front-row seat to meet role models who showed them just what they could be. More than 30 different professionals came to classes to show and tell students about their jobs.

Career Day was canceled due to COVID the last few years, and the school hopes it comes back even bigger and better next year.

Learn more about career day at Rosebank Elementary in the video player above.