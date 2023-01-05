School Patrol: Fourth-grade slam poetry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the dictionary, a Poetry Slam is a competition using elimination rounds for the reading of poetry.

Recently, Explore Community School in East Nashville held its own Poetry Slam, but there was no competition — just creative expression from a group of 4th graders unafraid to expose their thoughts.

The Southern Word exercise allowed students to look at poetry through different lenses.

The students found their inner poets. In the beginning, not every child was comfortable reading their poetry in front of others.

Learn more by watching the video player above.