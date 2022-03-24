Watch
School Patrol: Head Middle Magnet School students learn history with Native American perspective

The fifth grade students of Head Middle Magnet School recently had the chance to look back into history and examine the cultures and concerns of Native Americans from Native perspectives.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 22:32:46-04

As preparation for the topic, the class's teacher, Thomas Occhipinti, first spoke to his playwright friend, Becky Hobbs, who wrote "Nanyehi: the story of Nancy Ward."

Hobbs' discussions about her Cherokee grandmother enriched understanding in preparation for the discussions, in addition to studies of the text of "Thunder Rolling on the Mountain" by Scott Odell.

