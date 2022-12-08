Watch Now
School Patrol: Meet some of the young dancers in Nashville's Nutcracker at TPAC

Watch the video player above to get a sneak peak at young dancers who've come from all over Middle Tennessee to display their passion for the production and the theatre.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Time to visit all of Nashville's Christmas-oriented venues, including the performance of the Nashville Nutcracker at TPAC.

For many local students from the School of Nashville Ballet, the Rejoice School of Ballet and the Hispanic Family Foundation, this is possibly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Twelve-year-old Amelia Johnson will be dancing as one of the Ballet's "Party Girls," in this year's production. She'll be joining other members of the Youth Cast to perform what's become a Music City staple.

Earlier performances of the Nutcracker inspired 13-year-old Angel Ochoa to become a dancer.

Angel admits that he's had issues that only male dancers seem to face. But, as a member of the play's "Infantry," his love for dance, outweighed his fears.

