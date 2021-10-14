School Patrol: Minority scholarship enables dreams

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Becoming a doctor is out of reach for many minority students, but thanks to a Blue Cross Blue Shield scholarship, one Middle Tennessee State University student is working to make that dream a reality.

Sierra Cruz, a junior at MTSU, was studying to become a nurse, but when she went to a conference where she saw and heard a panel of African American physicians, she decided that day to change her major to pre-med.

Cruz applied for and earned a Blue Cross Blue Shield scholarship that was created to help bring more minorities into the medical field.

Now, she's is hoping to inspire others to dream big.

"It's a privilege to be sitting in this chair, it's a privilege to be here and I'll never forget that. A large reason of my passion for medicine is to inspire other minorities to do what I'm doing," Cruz said.