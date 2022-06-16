School Patrol: Mt. Juliet JROTC student soars

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — At this point, many students have plans to spend this summer cooling off, but for one Mt. Juliet High School student, things are really heating up.

In tonight's School Patrol, we spend some time with a remarkable young woman, whose future is literally taking off!

By the time she's certified, Kaitlyn Stake, who also serves on Mt.Juliet's Student Council, will have completed more than 17 hours of solo flights.

Learn more about Kaitlyn Stake and her upcoming ROTC summer program opportunity in the video player above.