School Patrol: Mt. View Elementary School students get new bikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We found some excited Kindergarten Students at Mt. View Elementary School this week, all because of a gift to the school.

Mt. View got 24 Strider Bikes for students to ride in the gym. The bikes have special tires adjustable seats and handlebars so those bikes can grow as students grow. Teachers say many of their students don't have bikes so they can't wait to try them out.

Teachers say those bikes work on balance and motor skills. Organizers say bikes offer kids responsibility and independence and hopefully make kids more active and get them away from the computer or TV.