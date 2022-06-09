Watch
School Patrol: Students on the TPAC stage

Recently, TPAC welcomed performers who you might not find on Broadway, but who made a great impression anyway, as you'll see in tonight's School Patrol.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center, better known as TPAC, plays host to a number of prestigious plays and concerts.

They participated in a program called Disney Musicals in Schools, which is now offered in 27 cities across the U.S. and the U.K.

Learn more about what valuable skills the young local performers picked up from their participation in the video player above.

