School Patrol: the Buddy Bench

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How many young kids have occasionally felt left out and lonely while at school?

A group of local Metro students told loneliness, "Not on our watch," and came up with a Buddy Bench.

The school's Beta Club is based on the character and leadership of 4th and 5th graders who are recommended by their teachers. Last year, they held a fundraiser and used the money to this year create the Buddy Bench.

The Beta Club students, who've won numerous competitions throughout the U.S., formally unveiled the bench to dignitaries and parents.

Lisa Redditt, the Beta Club sponsor, said she hopes this inspires other schools to follow in their footsteps.

And since their playground is open to the neighborhood, the bench doubles as a way to reach out to children who may not attend Stanford.

