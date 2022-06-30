School Patrol: Titans kids' football camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer often means camp for kids. And when you add some of the Tennessee Titans, it's more than just a summer camp, it's a once-in-a-lifetime event.

More than 100 boys and girls braved the heat to learn about football from former Titan players and local coaches. Several area high school coaches taught at the camp, which works on technique drills and conditioning. But the Titans also teach about character, being a good teammate and doing what's right.

