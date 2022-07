NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You'd think football would be top of the mind for Tennessee Titans players, but with school on the horizon, reading was the name of the game.

The Titans rookies stopped by the Looby Branch Library to meet and encourage young students to read.

The event supported the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation's "Stop the Slide" reading campaign.

