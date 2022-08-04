School Patrol: Young Biz Kids build businesses

Watch Now
Are you ever too young to become an entrepreneur? Not according to the organizers of the Young Biz Kids program. Bella's Big Wish is a book inspired and authored by four-year-old Bella Noelle.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Aug 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ever too young to become an entrepreneur? Not according to the organizers of the Young Biz Kids program. Young business owners work these events and sell their products. Organizers say it teaches them about money and how to run a successful business.

Bella's Big Wish is a book inspired and authored by four-year-old Bella Noelle. The book is Bella's perspective on trips she's taken and on family get-togethers.

Her mom helped her with the book and started an organization locally to help young entrepreneurs create and run their businesses.

