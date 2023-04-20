Vanderbilt's hospital school program keeps patients on track with schoolwork

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, you probably think of the top-notch medical care provided to its young patients. However, the award-winning hospital also offers them education.

Knowing that school work goes on without students who are spending time at Vandy Children's, the hospital developed its school program 28 years ago.

Lesly Thompson has been a math teacher for 17 years, but has spent the last five years teaching students like 11-year-old Filicia McEuen four days a week. Filicia is a student of Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital's school program. The personable 11-year-old has been a patient in residence here since the beginning of 2023. She's waiting on a heart transplant. Filicia, who for the most part is confined to her room because of her illness, represents a number of students who spend the majority — if not all of their time — at the hospital.

Students like 10-year-old Lane Caldwell, who wants to be an Army engineer when he grows up. Lane, 7-year-old Isla Johnston and ninth grader Ginger Rodda are also being treated for potentially life-threatening illnesses.

"I don't know if I fully have adapted," said Ginger, who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia three weeks ago. Of course that concerns her and her family, but she's also worried about falling behind in her high school's classwork.

"I was a straight-A student so I'm just concerned about passing this year and being able to like, not totally fail."

Tisha Clay is one of her teachers here.

"It's always a concern, especially for teenagers but some of our younger kids too," said Tisha. "They know they're missing school, and that brings up that concern of: 'I have so much work to catch up on.'"

The hope is that this hospital school helps children maintain a routine and return to school with as little stress as possible. Learn more on Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital website.

